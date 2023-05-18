Local Families are Invited to Explore the Fantastic Learning Space

Published: 18th May 2023 14:41

Explore the resources and meet the staff who inspire our children right from the very first day of their learning journey.

Neston Primary School's foundation unit is opening its doors to showcase its fantastic facilities including our unique outdoor space.

On Saturday 10th June from 10 am to 11.30 am, prospective parents and their families are invited to meet with the highly experienced teaching staff and the newly appointed Headteacher.

Little ones will be able to explore the environment and engage in some exciting activities, whilst parents can ask staff any questions relating to the unit. Catering for children from the age of three, and having a wrap-around facility offering before and after school care, our unit supports busy families in the Neston area.

Spacious, well-equipped classrooms provide the perfect space for exciting activities such as construction, messy play, writing, story corners, imaginative play, maths challenges, puzzles and creative areas. It also benefits from a large outdoor area directly outside the classroom.

Headteacher Mrs Annabel Elliott, said: "We are so proud of our new Foundation Unit here at Neston Primary School. Our talented teaching staff ensure that the youngest members of our school family thrive through the extensive curriculum and activities.

"What makes our school very special is our school grounds including forest areas, treehouses, a jungle gym, school allotment and even a double decker bus! Every week the foundation Stage children benefit from these unique facilities and as a school we are committed to learning outside the classroom. If you have never visited the school before, I urge all local families to come and appreciate our unique school."

If you are interested in visiting, and would like any further information, please contact the school office team on 0151 832 6251, or alternatively email admin@nestonpri.cheshire.sch.uk.

