Neston Female Society will Celebrate the 209th Annual Procession

Published: 16th May 2023 15:04

The ladies and girls of Neston will walk for the 209th year.

Credit: David Sejrup. Ladies congregate outside the doors to St Mary and St Helen's Parish Church, ahead of the traditional service, in 2022.

Neston Female Society, the oldest in the country, fundraise and organise a procession through the centre of Neston on the first Thursday in June, each year.

2023 marks two hundred and nine years since the first occassion, and only two annual walks have been missed across those years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, mark Thursday, 1 June on your calendar, for a real dose of community cheer. Central roads will be closed between 12 pm and 6 pm.

Proudly lead by the Scots Guard Association, females of Neston are invited to meet at the Malt Shovel pub's car park by 2.30 pm. This year's walk is sponsored by Neston Ladies Club fundraising and Aldium Insurance, Neston.

The Society looks forward to the support of females aged five and older.

Children's tea tickets are available to buy at £3 each.Tea for Members costs £5.

The closing date for purchase of your tickets is Friday, 26 May. You may contact Jan Hodge on 07707 296740, or Arlene Jones on 0151 336 5187, to purchase tickets. Several other contact names and numbers, plus addresses, can be found on the poster below, which is also displayed in shop windows around Neston town.

Take a look back at the 2022 Ladies Club Day procession.

