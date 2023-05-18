  • Bookmark this page

New Mayor Plans to Press Ahead with Neston Town Council's Strategic Plan for the Year 2023/24

Published: 18th May 2023 14:06

Councillor Pat Kynaston handed over the chains of office to Cllr Steve Wastell in a brief ceremony.

Neston Town Council has elected a new mayor for the coming council year 2023/2024.

At the council's Annual Meeting, held at the Town Hall on Tuesday 16 May, Cllr Steve Wastell was unanimously elected as Mayor of Neston. It was the council's first official meeting following the recent all-out elections across the Cheshire West borough.

Neston has a New Mayor for the Coming Year

The outgoing Mayor, Cllr Pat Kynaston, thanked members for their support over what had been a busy and hectic past year, which included celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, leading Neston through the national mourning period following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in September, as well as the recent Coronation of King Charles III.

Cllr Kynaston was grateful for the support she received from councillors, those whose terms had come to an end, and also those members who have been re-elected.

Cllr Wastell was pleased to accept the role and title of Mayor of Neston, and he will lead the Town Council as its figurehead over the coming twelve months. Cllr Wastell enthused: "It is a great honour to be appointed Mayor of Neston. My main aim for the coming year will be to press ahead with the Strategic Plan. This will be challenging; but with our new team of councillors and staff I'm sure we will succeed."

Cllr Brenda Marple was elected as Deputy Mayor the 2023/2024 Council year.

 

 

 

 

 

