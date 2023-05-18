Classic Cars Filled Claremont Farm to the Brum

Published: 18th May 2023 15:03

A record number of classic cars were on display for visitors to this year's show.



Wirral Classic Car Show descended on Claremont Farm in Bebington on Sunday, 14 May 2023, when a record number of vehicles were on display for a record number of visitors.

Credit: Robert Clive

Just shy of three hundred pre-entered cars, bikes, trucks and military vehicles dating from the early 1900s to the late 1990s were displayed, as owners showcased their pride and joy to an estimated five thousand visitors, of all ages.

Credit: Maria Cooke

Wirral Classic Car Club had prepared well in advance and their team of experienced volunteer marshals managed the movement of vehicles on the show field impeccably to ensure a safe, well-organised and enjoyable grand day out was had by all who attended.

Indeed, the event proved so popular, that the limited number of traffic stewards contracted to assist visitor traffic on the public roads, were at one point overwhelmed. Club volunteers and Claremont Farm staff stepped up to deal with the pockets of congestion that arose and ensure traffic queues were kept to a minimum.

Credit: Keith Calder

John Cartlidge of Wirral Classic Car Club said: ‘Ralph Wilson, the event Secretary, and his team should be proud of putting together such a great enjoyable and free event for so many from Wirral and beyond to enjoy.'

Credit: John Cartlidge

