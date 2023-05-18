  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for all the work you put into AMA. I appreciate having access to local news items as these rarely appear in any other media"
- Linda Pritchard
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Classic Cars Filled Claremont Farm to the Brum

Published: 18th May 2023 15:03

A record number of classic cars were on display for visitors to this year's show. 

Wirral Classic Car Show descended on Claremont Farm in Bebington on Sunday, 14 May 2023, when a record number of vehicles were on display for a record number of visitors.

Credit: Robert CliveCredit: Robert Clive

Just shy of three hundred pre-entered cars, bikes, trucks and military vehicles dating from the early 1900s to the late 1990s were displayed, as owners showcased their pride and joy to an estimated five thousand visitors, of all ages.

Credit: Maria CookeCredit: Maria Cooke

Wirral Classic Car Club had prepared well in advance and their team of experienced volunteer marshals managed the movement of vehicles on the show field impeccably to ensure a safe, well-organised and enjoyable grand day out was had by all who attended.

Indeed, the event proved so popular, that the limited number of traffic stewards contracted to assist visitor traffic on the public roads, were at one point overwhelmed. Club volunteers and Claremont Farm staff stepped up to deal with the pockets of congestion that arose and ensure traffic queues were kept to a minimum.

Credit: Keith CalderCredit: Keith Calder

John Cartlidge of Wirral Classic Car Club said: ‘Ralph Wilson, the event Secretary, and his team should be proud of putting together such a great enjoyable and free event for so many from Wirral and beyond to enjoy.' 

Credit: John CartlidgeCredit: John Cartlidge

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Your Photos | Council Matters | Local Services | Family Notices | Have Your Say | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston Life Newsletter | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies