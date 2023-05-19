  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I have yet another new booking thanks to AboutMyArea Neston. It's a brilliant medium for advertising locally. Thanks for all your help and promotion. I have got a lot of business from this site and wo..." more
- Ceri, Feet First
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Member for Little Neston Re-elected to Lead Cheshire West and Chester Council

Published: 19th May 2023 11:06

Labour leader Louise Gittins has pledged not to let down the people of Neston, CH64, and region.

A pledge has been made by the re-elected leader of the council, whose party gained overall control of the local authority in May's elections: Louise told colleagues: "I am very excited about the future, and I know we will rise to every challenge and opportunity that comes our way."

Member for Little Neston Re-elected to Lead Cheshire West and Chester Council

Addressing the 70-member full council at Wyvern House in Winsford, Councillor Gittins said: "Thank you for electing me as leader for the next four years. This is such a great honour to be able to continue with our work and our service to our communities.

"I will not let you down and I will ensure our THRIVE values - Teamwork, Honesty, Respect, Innovation, Value for money and Empowerment - continue to be at the heart of our council working."

Addressing opposition parties, Cllr Gittins, who represents Little Neston, said: "Under my leadership over the last four years we have all worked hard together across the political divide for our residents.

"This was so important during the pandemic and more recently coping with the impacts of Brexit, Homes for Ukraine and the cost-of-living crisis."

But she added: "I am delighted the Labour group now has a working majority. Each of our councillors was elected on a vision of HOPE - (the mission statement set out in the Party's council election manifesto) - which we will now deliver.

"We have a proud record of protecting public services in Cheshire, keeping open community centres, day care, children's centres, libraries, museums, swimming pools and leisure centres and investing in education skills and employment opportunities, supporting town centres by valuing our heritage, celebrating our culture and supporting local businesses."

And she added: "Despite a global pandemic we launched our four ambitious regeneration programmes in Chester, Ellesmere Port, Northwich and Winsford - all now at different stages - building for economic and social regeneration.

"We have continued to provide quality social care, despite a decade of government cuts to our budgets and we are investing in our parks and green spaces for everyone to enjoy."

Looking ahead to a "shiny future for our residents", Cllr Gittins said: "We are taking action to tackle poverty, to combat climate change and we will keep fighting - locally and on the sub-regional and national stage - for the things that matter the most.

"Our message of HOPE will be central to our new council plan, ensuring decent services are there to help residents when they need them, creating opportunities for individuals and families to live in a decent home, to work in a good job and learn new skills, to stay proud of our town centres, parks, roads and neighbourhoods, despite seismic economic changes and a decade of cuts.

"Finally, we will protect the environment and improve it for future generations."

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Your Photos | Council Matters | Local Services | Family Notices | Have Your Say | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston Life Newsletter | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies