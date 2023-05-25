  • Bookmark this page

The Neston Village Fair Returns to Comrade's Field in July

Published: 25th May 2023 20:43

Local community groups, charities and organisations will come together, showcasing the best of Neston. 

We can join together to find out more and celebrate the best of what living in CH64 has to offer, with lots of entertainment, attractions, and refreshments too.

CREDIT: David SejrupCREDIT: David Sejrup

The Fair will need volunteers from the local community, both before and on the day, so please come forward so we can plan with the confidence that we will have sufficient help to run it.

On Saturday, 1 July 2023, from 1 pm to 4.30 pm, you will find the Neston Village Fair at Comrade's Field behind the Neston Centre and the Vicarage, in the centre of Neston.

The 2022 fair was a roaring success after two years of no gatherings due to the COVID pandemic. Take a look at past Village Fair events for a flavour of the day.

We first covered the popular annual Neston Village Fair when AboutMyArea/CH64 was born, in 2008. Since then, every year has been celebrated in our Best of Neston section (apart from 2020 and 2021).

As is tradition, the Rose Queen and her Attendants, will be chauffeur-driven to the field by members of North Cheshire Car Club and Wirral Classic Car Club.

Proceeds from the event, as always, will go to the good causes who take part in the day. Many thanks to the Village Fair Committee for organising.

For more information please contact Chairman, Keith Moores, on 07940 542324. 

Some Snap from the 2022 Fair

CREDIT: David SejrupCREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: David Sejrup. Little Actors Theatre Company enjoyed performing for the waiting crowd.CREDIT: David Sejrup. Little Actors Theatre Company enjoyed performing for the waiting crowd.

CREDIT: David Sejrup. Hip & Harmony CIC's Dancers fuelled by the buzzing atmosphere.CREDIT: David Sejrup. Hip & Harmony CIC's Dancers fuelled by the buzzing atmosphere.


CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography (link opens Twitter)CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography (link opens Twitter)

CREDIT: Bernard Rose PhotographyCREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography


 

CREDIT: Village Fair CommitteeCREDIT: Village Fair Committee


CREDIT: David SejrupCREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: David SejrupCREDIT: David Sejrup

Comrade's Field
Behind The Neston Centre
High St
Neston
CH64 9TZ

 

 

 

