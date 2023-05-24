  • Bookmark this page

Take Your Nature Explorers to Ness Gardens this Half-term

Published: 24th May 2023 21:44

Join the education team this May half-term for a fun family activity in the gardens.

The half-term nature explorers free activity, included in your normal garden admission, is happening on Tuesday 30 May and Wednesday 31 May.

Make a nature journal, before collecting your free magnifying glass and map and setting out on your own adventure around the gardens to fill in your journal and document what you discover.

Ness Gardens

All materials will be provided during the workshop. Pencils are available for you to use while you explore to fill out your nature journal. You are welcome to bring your own pencil case with colours if you wish to use while out in the garden.

Sessions are running on Tuesday 30 May 2023 and Wednesday 31 May, between 10.30 am to 11.15 am, 12 pm to 12.45 pm, and 1.45 pm to 2.30 pm.

The activity is free and included in your normal garden admission, payable on the day. Places must be booked in advance and are limited in each session to six family tickets (upto 2 adults and 3 children per ticket). Children must be accompanied by parents/carers.

Please arrive fifteen minutes before the start of your session to check-in.

Please book your free place on theUniversity of Liverpool website.

 

 

 

