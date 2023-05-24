  • Bookmark this page

Discover ‘There's a Tiger in the Garden' with Story Explorers

Published: 24th May 2023 22:04

Children, join Claire from Story Explorers to discover ‘There's a Tiger in the Garden' by Lizzy Stewart.

A beautifully illustrated tale about a bored young girl whose Grandma suggests she goes tiger-spotting in her garden...

In the session we shall find story clues around the room, Claire will read the story and (weather-dependent) head out and explore part of the gardens on a nature hunt.

We shall complete a craft activity and, as always,end with a bubble dance.

There will be two sessions on Thursday 1 June, between 10 am and 11.30 am, and 1.30 pm to 2.30 pm.
Places are limited in each session to twenty children and must be booked in advance. The cost is £9 per child.

The event is aimed at children between ages two to six, and all children must be accompanied by an adult.

Normal garden entrance fee applies should you wish to continue to stay in the gardens after the event.

Organised by Story Explorers, please email storyexplorers@outlook.com if you have any questions regarding this activity.

Please book via the Story Explorers website: 10 am Session; 1.30 pm Session.


 
 
 

 

 

 

