May Half-term Fun with Neston Brio Leisure Centre

Published: 25th May 2023 11:26

Here's what's happening at Neston Recreation Centre over the half-term period.

There is a wide range of activities running once again, including a themed jungle party on Sunday 4th May between 3.45 pm to 4.30 pm - pre-booking allowed. Please find the leaflet pictured and it can also be viewed here (PDF format).

Detailed on the leaflet are the sessions running between Saturday 27 May and Sunday 4 June, and Harry Roberts, Duty Manager has filled us in below.

Our amazing holiday fun sports camp is available 30 May to 1 June, running 10 am to 4 pm with early drop available from 9.30 am for an additional £1 a day.

Also, during this period, we have extra fun and floats, as well as Wet & Wild sessions, our famed family roller disco on Wednesday 31st, and the usual Saturday and extra booster sessions for early stages 2 - 3 swimmers who are currently having lessons with us. Please direct any queries on the booster sessions to our reception teams on 0151 336 5741.

Lastly, there will be a free family walk taking place on Saturday 24 May, starting at Neston Library on Parkgate Road. Lead by Jorik, the walk will be heading from Neston to Parkgate and back. All are invited, young, old, human or pawed. The walk will commence at 10 am and is expected to finish around midday.

Stay updated with the timetable on the Brio Leisure Facebook profile and/or website brioleisure.org.

