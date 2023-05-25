  • Bookmark this page

The Belated Celebration of the Coronation at Woodfall Primary School was No Less Royal

Published: 25th May 2023 22:02

Woodfall Primary held a belated celebration that included a royal visitor. 

On Thursday 18 May, Woodfall Primary and Nursery School held a belated celebration for the Coronation of King Charles III with an afternoon of fun with friends.

All of the children took part in 14 activities including pin the jewel on the crown, wildflower seed planting and a coronation themed photo booth. The Parent's Association kindly provided cakes and treats for the children.

School, said: "The weather was great and we were so impressed with how the children helped each other in their groups with children from Nursery 1 to Year 6.

We even had a visit from his Majesty for the afternoon!" (have a look at the rop right photo).

The primary school in Little Neston celebrated the Coronation of King Charles III a little late due to the Year 6 pupils sitting their SATs exams, and Year 4 also had a planned residential trip. 

 

 

 

