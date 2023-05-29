Neston Female Society will Celebrate the 209th Annual Procession

Published: 29th May 2023 10:11

The ladies and girls of Neston will walk for the 209th year.

Credit: David Sejrup. Ladies congregate outside the doors to St Mary and St Helen's Parish Church, ahead of the traditional service, in 2022.





Neston Female Society, the oldest in the country, fundraise and organise a procession through the centre of Neston on the first Thursday in June, each year.

2023 marks two hundred and nine years since the first occassion, and only two annual walks have been missed across those years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, mark Thursday, 1 June on your calendar, for a real dose of community cheer. Central roads will be closed between 12 pm and 6 pm.

Proudly lead by the Scots Guard Association, females of Neston are invited to meet at the Malt Shovel pub's car park by 2.30 pm. This year's walk is sponsored by Neston Ladies Club fundraising and Aldium Insurance, Neston.

The Society looks forward to the support of females aged five and older.

2022 Ladies Club Day procession - Take a look at last year



Neston Ladies Club Day - A Photographic Retrospective - published 2021

Neston Ladies Day - (photos from 2008 onwards)

Neston Ladies Day 200th Anniversary Heritage Project

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.