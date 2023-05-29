Little Actors Theatre Spacev at Neston Town Hall is a Haven of Drama and Dance

LATC offers a new timetable of performing arts activities for children, young people, and adults alike.

Little Actors Theatre is a professional theatre company and Registered Charity based in Neston Town Hall. Their hub is also an approved ‘Warm Space' so everyone is welcome to pop in for a warm and a cuppa.

The theatre group, says: "Since our move into the old post office space in Neston Town Hall, we have added craft sessions and adult dance fitness back into our schedule."

As well as the usual children's Saturday classes (ages five to eleven) and InterACT Youth Theatre (Wednesdays for ages twelve plus), we are adding extra after school classes, all details are below.

Tuesday - 5-6 pm - Advanced Musical Theatre with Fern Evans - ages 10+

Thursday 5-6 pm - Screen Acting ages 10+. Led by Natasha Symms (from Hollyoaks, Coronations Street, Emmerdale, A Touch of Frost etc)

Our adult group Brightlights Theatre, which meets Friday morning between 11 am to 1 pm, is now open to adults of all ages who may need a creative outlet during the day. Designed so that people can socialise as well as picking up new skills and as it is daytime, no need to worry about going out in the dark.

Our Craft-a-noons and Drop-in and Draw sessions are offered on an open door basis. If we are open you can pop in and have a doodle over a chat and a cuppa. Bring a friend. This is open to all adults and children.

Little Actors aims to be as accessible and inclusive as possible. There are 50% discounts and full scholarships available (Ts&Cs apply). All session are led by highly trained and experienced professional actors who are passionate about providing theatre and arts activities in the community people live in.

For details on how to get involved call 07385 849864 or email mail@littleactorsthetre.com.

