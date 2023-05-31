  • Bookmark this page

Neston Flower Society Prepares for Ladies Club Day

Author: Neston Flower Society Published: 31st May 2023 09:36

Ukrainian visitors encouraged, with sponsored staffs, to celebrate the special day for Neston.

Ladies Day  -  the first Thursday in June  -  such a special day for Neston. 

Ladies and children walk through the streets carrying staffs of flowers, a most colourful sight carrying on a tradition started in Napoleonic times.

Neston Flower Society have made a short video - tips and hints - on how to make a staff. Watch it and have a go!

Several of our Ukrainian visitors want to walk encouraged by councillor Pat Kynaston. The Blue Bicycle and Neston Flower Society have sponsored staffs and flowers for our visitors.

Let's hope for good weather and an enjoyable day for everyone.

You may see Pat Wood's demonstration of how to create a flower staff for Neston Female Society's annual procession, on Neston Flower Society's Facebook profile.

 

 

 

 

