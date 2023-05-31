  • Bookmark this page

The Community Celebrated the Coronation at Neston Methodist Church and Community Centre

Author: Margaret Heibel Published: 31st May 2023 11:03

Belated reporting of the celebration enjoyed by the church community. 

Neston Methodist Church and Community Centre celebrated the Coronation of King Charles III in style with flags, bunting and free gifts. This was due to grants of £300 from Neston Town Council and £150 from Cheshire West and Chester Council.

Lay Pastor Len Sloan dressing as a King.Credit: Brenda Marple. Lay Pastor Len Sloan dressing as a King.

The Church Mice Toddler Group learned about the coronation of King Solomon, decorated gold crowns, enjoyed a party and received coronation books and balloons.

Welcome Café volunteers resting after the event.Welcome Café volunteers resting after the event.

Free ‘Crowned King' Hope Together Souvenir Gospels and Hope for All magazines plus ‘Neston Celebrates' bags donated by Neston Town Council were given to the twenty five volunteers who help run the Welcome Cafe, Toddler Group, Cyber Centre, Age Matters, CH64 Advice Centre, and Teapot Club, and to over one hundred customers at Friday's Welcome Cafe, and people attending the free Community Lunch on Sunday 7 May.

Neston Mayor Pat Kynaston enjoying a joke with Superintendent Minster Heather Cooper.Credit: Brenda Marple. Neston Mayor Pat Kynaston enjoying a joke with Superintendent Minster Heather Cooper.

The decorated hall and Welcome Café customers listening to Lay Pastor Len Sloan talking about Kingship and the symbolism in the coronation service.Credit: Brenda Marple. The decorated hall and Welcome Café customers listening to Lay Pastor Len Sloan talking about Kingship and the symbolism in the coronation service.

