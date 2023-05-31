Brighten Your Wardrobe at Neston's Newest Boutique Wardrobe at The Cross

Published: 31st May 2023 14:27

Head to the boutique for your next fashion fix and the expert eye of two lovely ladies who want to see you looking your best.

At the end of March, friends Hilary James and Sue Byrne embarked on a fashion adventure, opening the doors to Wardrobe at The Cross, in the centre of Neston. We think these female entrepeneurs have all the expertise to hand pick the fashion, accessories and occassionwear that you have been looking for.

Entrepeneur owners Hil and Sue look forward to meeting you, if they haven't already.

On social media the pair, said: "In bringing Wardrobe at the Cross to Neston (and shortly to the world wide web), we want to make it easy for women of all shapes, sizes and styles to find statement pieces that elevate their wardrobe and make them feel simply amazing!"

Credit: Cherish Photography, one other local business.

Hil, who lives in Raby Mere, told us: "The reaction to Wardrobe at The Cross has been so wonderful... We already have a few regulars, Sue is a busy bee topping up our knitwear and dresses selections and I (Hil) am busy driving folk mad with all my social posts.

"Website launches in a few weeks and we even had a visit from Neston's mayor which was FABULOUS".

Wardrobe at The Cross ready to welcome guests on opening night with a glass of fizz.

Sue, who is Willaston-based, has an expert eye for styling and loves putting outfits together from the different brands that feature at Wardrobe at The Cross. Hil champions their online profile which you may find on Instagram @wardrobeatthecross, and Facebook @wardrobeatthecross.

Brands to buy at the shop include The FIKA Edit, another brand with a sustainability mission, and all about female empowerment, and entrepreneurship too. Also, My Essential Wardrobe, Coster Copenhagen, Beyond by Vera, and accessories from IBU Jewellery (hand-crafted in Bali), Jessica Russell Flint, and many more. All stock has been ethically chosen, conscious of sustainability, female empowerment and local business.

Opening Night in full swing.

Also on offer is a rental service including stock from Self Portrait and Rixo, and a small but perfectly formed pre-loved collection. Once again, a very sustainable and cost conscious way to access highly desirable brands for key summer occasions.

Candles make a lovely gift for yourself or a friend and have been sourced from a breathtakingly local brand 'The End of the Avenue', based in Ness, whose own bees produce the beeswax.

The shop window before opening, which has been beautifully styled ever since.

You can find Wardrobe at The Cross sandwiched between Gerrard's bakery and Selby's takeaway, opposite St Mary & St Helen's Parish Church, in the centre of Neston.

25A High Street

Neston

CH64 9TZ

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.