Councillors Serving Neston Thank Residents for Votes and Look Ahead to the Future

Published: 6th June 2023 22:34

After local elections in May, CH64 Councillors are grateful for residents polling and are focussed on the year(s) ahead.

The new financial year (6 April - 5 April) is well underway, a new cabinet is in place at Cheshire West and Chester Council, and the councillors serving the CH64 area have messages for our readers.

CWAC Member for Parkgate, Cllr Martin Barker, told us: "I am delighted to have the chance to serve the Parkgate Ward for another four years and sincerely thank the voters for their continued support. I can assure everyone of my commitment to serving the interests of the residents and businesses in our Ward, as I have done so for the last eight years. I will continue to work hard to make sure that concerns are heard and addressed.

"There is still plenty to be done and I will stand by my manifesto, including:-

Protect the green belt

Manage the marsh to reduce the mosquito menace

Ensure the English Coastal Path is implemented effectively on our local coastline

Improve infrastructure for walking cycling and electric vehicles

Use of the latest technology to improve and increase pothole repairs

Improved public transport including the half-hourly rail service for Neston

Secure a fair share of funding for Parkgate ward

Examine the potential for improvements on Brook Street

Safer and better junctions on the A540

"I am also pleased to announce that I have secured the role of Chairman of the Overview and Scrutiny Committee. This is an important and influential role within Council, one I have held for the past 8 years.

"Please continue to contact me via my Council email martin.barker@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk, which is checked several times a day or via my mobile, details which can be found on the Cheshire West and Chester Council website."

Cllr Martin Barker

Leader of CWAC Council and Member for Little Neston, Louise Gittins, said on social media: "Thank you to everybody who voted in the election this week across Cheshire West, and to all who supported Labour's plans for a fairer future in every community in our Borough. These elections reflect the national trend of people losing trust in the Conservatives and show that people are instead choosing Labour and choosing HOPE again.

"My commitment is that we will work hard for you, delivering on our four missions to create services that are there to help when you need it, more opportunities to learn and work, pride in our communities and protection for our environment. We'll get to work and won't let you down."

Cllr Louise Gittins

Cllr Keith Millar, Member for Neston, said: "I am delighted and humbled to have the opportunity to serve Neston Ward again and thank the community for their support.

"I am passionate about our town and successfully campaigned for Neston to be part of the market town regeneration pledge: the first stage will be a master plan for our town looking at opportunities for key sites like The Lodestar Pub. These aren't owned by the council but they can't stay dormant forever.

"I will continue to attend the weekly Police and Cllr Surgeries at Neston Library to hear the voice of our community."

Cllr Keith Millar

