Virtual Staff Member RITA Brings Stories to Life for Puddington Care Home Residents

Published: 6th June 2023 14:30

Participating in a project with End of Life Partnership, Chapel House Care is using technology to aid reminiscence therapy.

Being a part of the Reminiscence Interactive Therapies Activities (RITA) Pilot Project for Care Homes means there is a new 'virtual' staff member at Puddington care homes Chapel House Nursing Home and Plessington Court Residential Home.

RITA is an innovative evidence-based digital therapy system which allows residents to use a variety of games, apps and other leisure activities as part of their care.

Its interactive touch screen system allows patients to enjoy relaxing music, watch archive BBC news footage, look through old photographs and listen to famous speeches, all of which can help to spark memories and begin conversations. It can also be personalised with bespoke content to create a ‘life story' collage.

RITA can be used by residents, staff and relatives to enhance conversations, trigger memories and create opportunities for fun and laughter.

The user-friendly technology, which has been shown to be effective in caring for people who are anxious or distressed, is particularly beneficial for people with cognitive impairments such as dementia.

The machine, a new tool in the field of nursing and healthcare, can be easily moved around the homes or fitted over a bed. Residents who find it hard to communicate verbally can use the machine's visual tools to help with letter formation.

End of Life Partnership is an award-winning Cheshire charity which works with many different care organisations to help them achieve a positive outcome for the people they care for.

Home Manager Keith Ley said: "Our RITA machine is going down very well with residents who use it in different ways to blend therapy with entertainment. Everyone can create their own profile on the machine and it keeps a record of their favourite music, games and much-loved films.

"We've got residents who use it to create a story of their life and to store and record their memories and photographs while others enjoy watching vintage films. Some of our residents love watching horse and pig racing on it, which is really good fun.

"It's a really lovely tool when families visit because they can look at it with their loved one and it triggers lots of memories and conversations."

Chapel House Care is a family business which was established in 1987 by the Moore family. The homes offer residential, nursing and dementia care in a safe, secure and friendly environment in the heart of Puddington, CH64.

