Make a Change, Become a Local Councillor

Published: 7th June 2023 14:29

Neston Town Council is calling on residents who are passionate about our community, to stand as Ward Councillors.

There are currently three casual vacancies on Neston Town Council, two for Little Neston Ward and one for the Neston Ward.

Following the recent election where there were insufficient candidates, Neston is now able to co-opt to fill those places.

What do councillors do?

Councillors are the champions of their community and give residents a voice on the decisions the council makes. Becoming a councillor will allow you to make a real difference in your community by engaging with residents, local groups and businesses to find out their needs; making decisions on which services and projects the council should take forward; and getting involved locally to ensure the services are meeting your community's needs.

How much time out of my day will it take?

The National Association of Local Councils Local Councillor Census Survey found that councillors put aside, on average, three hours a week for council work. This often includes attending meetings, engaging with residents and speaking on behalf of the council to other bodies. This is an unpaid position.

Can I stand?

To qualify to become a councillor you must be:

a Commonwealth citizen (which includes being a British subject) or a citizen of a member state of the European Union;

over the age of 18;

an elector of the parish; and in addition

have been either during the whole of the twelve months before the day of nomination, or the day of election, resided in the parish or within three miles of it or occupied as owner or tenant any land or premises therein or had principal or only place of work there.

It is therefore possible to sit on more than one council.

How can I get involved, how can I find out more?

You can find out more about the work of the Council on our website neston.org.uk/news.

ChALC Information - Training will be provided.

If you would like to be considered by the Council for co-option, please complete the

application form. This will help members of the Council in the co-option process. These

are non-remunerated positions.

The completed form should be returned by Tuesday 4th July 2023.

For further information, please contact Zoë Dean, Locum Chief Officer, Neston Town Council, Town Hall, High Street, Neston CH64 9TR; 0151 336 3840; council@nestontowncouncil.org.uk.

Neston Town Council

Neston Town Hall

High Street

Neston

CH64 9TR

0151 336 3840

Neston Town HallHigh StreetNestonCH64 9TR

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.