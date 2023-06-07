  • Bookmark this page

New Business Alert Caring for Pampered Cats

Author: Louise Bruce Published: 7th June 2023 15:57

From ‘merci' to ‘miaow', Helen finds the purrfect second career.

Helen Mulloy (50) has given up a 26-year career in teaching to start up her own business, The Cat Butler (Wirral and Cheshire West) caring for pampered cats in the area when their owners are at work or away on holiday.

Until recently Helen was the head of languages at a local secondary school, but starting this week, in a premium alternative to a cattery, Helen will be visiting cats while their owners are away from home across Wirral, Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, Ellesmere Port, Childer Thornton, Hooton and surrounding areas.

After a long teaching career, ending as head of the foreign languages department, Helen, who has five cats herself, has found the purrfect second career providing a premium cat care service with her brand-new business.

The Cat Butler

Helen, said: "Leaving teaching after 26 years was always going to be a big wrench but I knew I wanted the chance to have a second career and owning my own business was something that has always appealed to me."

As many cats don't do well in catteries, Helen's premium service involves visiting cats up to three times a day in their own homes to ensure they are fed, get as much affection as they want, and that their litter tray is regularly emptied. Additionally, she will provide a ‘light touch' security service by checking over the house, watering plants, putting out bins and opening and closing curtains, giving the home a ‘lived-in' look while their owners are away. For added peace of mind, Helen is fully insured and Pet First Aid qualified, meaning she can administer general medication and injections to cats suffering from diabetes.

Helen explains: "We aren't called The Cat Butler for nothing. I will literally be waiting hand and foot on the cats in my care. My husband and I haven't been able to go on holiday for years because we didn't want to put our cats into a cattery, so I totally understand my client's fears about leaving their fur babies. The Cat Butler is going to offer them the service I wish I could have found for my cats, giving them complete peace of mind while they are away. Part of my service is also to send back regular photos and videos to their owners so they can see for themselves that they are happy and healthy, allowing them to fully relax on their holiday or at work."

Helen concluded: "I have had a very rewarding career to date as a languages teacher but now I am looking forward to swapping conjugating French and German verbs for giving belly rubs every day. Less ‘merci' and more miaow!"

If you would like to know more about the Cat Butler (Wirral and Cheshire West), you can visit her website thecatbutler.co.uk/location/wirral/ or call her on 0151 558 1022 or drop her an email wirral@thecatbutler.co.uk.


 
 
