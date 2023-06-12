  • Bookmark this page

Great Big Green Coffee Morning and More at Neston Library

Published: 12th June 2023 15:59

Come together to talk about environmental issues and get advice and support from local organisations. 

It is Great Big Green Week and Neston Library have organised a coffee morning on Wednesday 14 June, 10.30 am to 12 pm. Let's bring people together to talk about environmental issues and get advice and support from organisations such as Neston Earth Group and Neston Fairtrade.

Helen Neal, Rural Locality Librarian, said: "We've a treasure hunt around the library for the children to do, after school, with a special reward if they complete it."  

Then on Saturday 17 June, we've a family event called From Bin to Brilliant, 10.30am - 12pm, where the challenge is to create something brilliant, out of lots of recyclable material. A mini bug house will be given as a prize for the best creation!

Week beginning 19 June is Refugee Week and the theme for the week is Compassion. Neston Library are hosting a Culture Café on Wednesday 21 June, 10.30 am to 12 pm, inviting people of all nationalities to come together and share their stories. Some of our Ukrainian guests will be bringing along some traditional bakes too, and all are welcome. Helen, tells us: "Throughout the week, we will have our wonderful Stories of Sanctuary on display, to help spread compassion and understanding."

 

 

 

