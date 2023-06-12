  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I have yet another new booking thanks to AboutMyArea Neston. It's a brilliant medium for advertising locally. Thanks for all your help and promotion. I have got a lot of business from this site and wo..." more
- Ceri, Feet First
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Good Causes in the Neston Area Given Chance to Boost Funding

Published: 12th June 2023 20:41

Ellesmere Port & Neston MP, Justin Madders, invites charitable organisations to take part in a Virtual Funding Workshop. 

Good causes in and around Neston and Ellesmere Port are to be given a chance to boost their funding prospects.

Representatives of charitable organisations and others are being urged by MP Justin Madders to take part in a Virtual Funding Workshop organised by the People's Postcode Lottery. It will take place on Friday, June 30, at 2pm over Zoom.

Good Causes in the Neston Area Given Chance to Boost Funding

Mr Madders said: "Players of People's Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1 billion for good causes and I'm delighted to partner with them to boost  funding for all the brilliant work you do.

"This workshop will offer you the opportunity to hear from the People's Postcode Lottery team about the funding that is on offer to good causes in 2023.

"The session will also include a question-and-answer session where you can ask People's Postcode Lottery's charity experts any questions you may have about the funding on offer, or anything else."

The trust funded by People's Postcode Lottery - the Postcode Neighbourhood Trust - offers funding of up to £25,000 which can be for a specific project or just general core costs.

To register email funding@postcodelottery.co.uk who will provide further details including the link.

The trust does have some restrictions on which organisation are eligible to apply for funding so it is recommended to consult the funding guide to make sure the organisation in question is eligible.

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Your Photos | Council Matters | Local Services | Family Notices | Have Your Say | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston Life Newsletter | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies