Good Causes in the Neston Area Given Chance to Boost Funding

Published: 12th June 2023 20:41

Ellesmere Port & Neston MP, Justin Madders, invites charitable organisations to take part in a Virtual Funding Workshop.

Good causes in and around Neston and Ellesmere Port are to be given a chance to boost their funding prospects.

Representatives of charitable organisations and others are being urged by MP Justin Madders to take part in a Virtual Funding Workshop organised by the People's Postcode Lottery. It will take place on Friday, June 30, at 2pm over Zoom.

Mr Madders said: "Players of People's Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1 billion for good causes and I'm delighted to partner with them to boost funding for all the brilliant work you do.

"This workshop will offer you the opportunity to hear from the People's Postcode Lottery team about the funding that is on offer to good causes in 2023.

"The session will also include a question-and-answer session where you can ask People's Postcode Lottery's charity experts any questions you may have about the funding on offer, or anything else."

The trust funded by People's Postcode Lottery - the Postcode Neighbourhood Trust - offers funding of up to £25,000 which can be for a specific project or just general core costs.

To register email funding@postcodelottery.co.uk who will provide further details including the link.

The trust does have some restrictions on which organisation are eligible to apply for funding so it is recommended to consult the funding guide to make sure the organisation in question is eligible.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.