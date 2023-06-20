Neston Supports World Refugee Day

Published: 20th June 2023 20:58

Neston Library and Neston Rec will host cultural events to celebrate refugees rehomed locally.

A number of events are happening across the Cheshire West and Chester borough during Refugee Week 19 to 25 June 2023, including a coffee morning at Neston Library and a Great Walk Together.

Held every year around World Refugee Day (20 June), Refugee Week is a chance to recognise the contributions, creativity and resilience of refugees and people seeking sanctuary.

Neston Library will be promoting their Stories of Sanctuary collections, as well as hosting a coffee morning, where people can come together and share their stories and experiences.

On Wednesday 21 June, between 10.30 am to 12 pm, all are invited to attend a Culture Café and to bring something traditional along that represents their culture. Let's share stories over a cup of tea or coffee.



Neston Library and Brio Leisure working together, will host a Great Walk Together on Saturday 24 June, 10 am to 12 pm, starting and finishing at the library. Share stories as you walk.

The August 2022 Ukraine coffee morning hosted at Neston Library, August 2022.

CWAC Council is committed to being a Borough of Sanctuary, helping to make sure people are safe and supported, and that those seeking sanctuary have access to services like health, education, work and benefits and that they are supported to integrate into local communities.

The Council continues to work alongside partners such as Cheshire, Halton and Warrington Race and Equality Centre (CHAWREC), forfutures Housing, Refugee Assist, Share, and the Chester City of Sanctuary Group, providing help and support for refugees from around the world, such as Afghanistan, Syria, and Ukraine who are building new lives for themselves in the area.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, and Member for Little Neston, said: "As a Council we are delighted to support Refugee Week, and encourage people to attend what promise to be some great events taking place. We are very proud to welcome refugees and asylum seekers to the Borough and in 2021 the Council passed a motion with all parties agreeing that the borough should continue to be a place of sanctuary for anyone escaping violence, persecution and hatred.

"The theme of Refugee Week this year is compassion, and I would like to thank everyone in the Borough who has helped to welcome our guests and provided compassion and support to people in their time of need."

For more information on how the borough helps people seeking sanctuary, search for 'Refugees' on the cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk website.

Anyone considering becoming a sponsor in the Homes for Ukraine scheme can email: refugeesupport@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk for more information.

