Artisans Come Together for the Monthly Market at the Heart of Hoylake

Published: 21st June 2023 14:31

On Market Street, Hoylake, you may find the vibrant monthly Hoylake Artisan Market.

Taking place once a month and supporting local and regional artists, creatives and bakers,the Hoylake Artisan Market takes place at The Ship Inn, 80 Market Street, Hoylake CH47 3BB.

 The next event takes place on Saturday 24 June between 11 am to 4 pm.

See the flyer on the image below for future planned dates, and there is more information available on the event's Facebook page.

Artisans Come Together at a Monthly Market at the Heart of Hoylake

Mandy at the Artisan Network, said: "The Ship Inn have been a strong supporter of the Hoylake Artisan Market as it not only provides vibrancy to the local area & encourages creativity but supports local businesses."

Enquiries to showcase art, craft and artisan food products can be made to info@artisannetwork.co.uk.

 

