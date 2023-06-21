Activities Coordinator Makes a Difference to the Lives of Elderly Plessington Court Residents

Published: 21st June 2023 15:34

Geraldine Button brings the fun, through chair exercises, gardening, quizzes, cooking and more.

Interviewing Geraldine, we learn about her role as Activities Coordinator, based at Plessington Court Residential Home in Chapel House Lane, Puddington.

How did you join the home?

My first experience of care was looking after my mother-in-law full time for four years. She had the start of dementia. When she passed, I was looking for part-time work and when I spotted the advert for an activity coordinator I knew straight away it was what I wanted to do. Before this, I worked in a school as a teaching assistant.

What is special about the home?

It's a lovely home in a countryside setting with views across the estuary to the Welsh hills. I particularly like that it has been run by the same family since 1987.

What do you find most rewarding about your current job?

I feel like I make a difference to the lives of our residents. I don't plan too far ahead as activities need to be flexible depending on the requirement of each resident. We've recently introduced three resident rabbits to the home - they live in a big hutch in our grounds - and regularly pop into the home as part of animal therapy sessions. Although I'm not a carer, I do enjoy lunchtime and assisting with meals. I find sitting down and chatting to residents over lunch is helpful.

What are your favourite care home activities?

There are so many activities I like! Lately we've been doing chair exercises after lunch and that is great fun. Gardening and quizzes also go down well. Oh, and baking every other Saturday. I love going to work early and having my breakfast with whoever is at the breakfast table. It's usually a different resident every time. It gives me a good idea of what is in store for the day.

I've got great support from all the care staff, which is brilliant, and can plan anything knowing they will be more than happy to help.

Tell us the three things you need to provide a great care environment?

It's always useful to have a good ear and lots of patience as residents often repeat things and you have to be prepared to go at their pace. Laughter and fun are essential qualities too.

How do you relax?

I love family time, because you can sit down and eat and drink together and catch up on the day. I've also got a motorhome and love planning for trips.

Find out more about Chapel House Care Plessington Court on their website: chapelhouse.care/plessington-court.

