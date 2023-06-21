Little Actors Theatre Summer Performing Arts Course Perfect for those Little Performers

Published: 21st June 2023 17:44

Based at Neston Town Hall, the team of professional actors will empower six to twelve-year-old performers.

Little Actors is a Registered Charity based in Neston Town Hall, that will again offer their popular annual summer performing arts course. The course is for six to twelve-year-olds and will be led by our team of professional actors.

Week commencing Monday, 31 July, the course will run Monday to Friday, 10 am to 3 pm, and we will end the week with a presentation for family and friends.

The local theatre company is delighted to offer subsidised places, funded by a grant from Local Giving and Postcode Neighbourhood Trust. These subsidised or free places are for low and no income families to ensure as many children as possible can access theatre arts activities.

For details and to get an application pack contact 07385 849864, email@littleactorstheatre.com, or visit the website littleactorstheatre.com.

