Host Your Own Tea Party and Help Raise Much-needed Dough for Clatterbridge Cancer Charity

Author: The Clatterbridge Cancer Charity Published: 26th June 2023 14:30

Family and friends in Neston are invited to raise a cup and saucer in aid of our local charity.

The Clatterbridge Cancer Charity says: "It's a piece of cake to host your own and help raise some much-needed dough!" What better way to enjoy those long summer days than getting together with friends and family to enjoy a cuppa and a slice of cake in support of Clatterbridge?

In 1996, the charity was formed - for those patients, their families and our community who wanted to give something back for the incredible care that The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre provides.

Today, thanks to the millions of pounds donated by you since 1996, The Clatterbridge Cancer Charity is achieving so much for local people with cancer, which may not have been possible through NHS funding alone.

Donations to our charity help to improve facilities, fund ground-breaking research and develop new therapies which have shaped cancer care for local people.

Help us continue to go over and above for our patients by hosting your own Clatterbridge Tea Party! Anybody can take part: whether it's a tea party with your nearest and dearest, cake and coffee with your neighbours, or a beige buffet at work, we hope that it's the perfect way to get together and celebrate the lives of those who have survived cancer, remember lost loved ones, or just a great excuse to raise money while enjoying some tasty treats.

DONATE - We know times are tough for a lot of people, but if you are able to give, you can make a donation on the Clatterbridge Cancer Charity website.

SOCIAL - It's so easy to set up a Facebook Fundraiser or a JustGiving Page, ask your friends and followers to give a small donation.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.