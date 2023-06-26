Here is Your June Update from Volunteer Community Group the Friends of Hadlow Road Station

Author: Hilary Booth (FHRS Treasurer), with minor edits Published: 26th June 2023 13:12

The Friends group has been in touch with their report for the weeks preceding Friday, 23 June.

Station Maintenance

Painting has commenced on the new timber posts that support the main Hadlow Station Sign, but this still needs more coats of paint.

A train made out of wooden logs, is being made by John Williams for display on the south platform.

Some improvement work will be done by Cheshire West and Chester Council to the middle of the South platform section, and we are hoping to get the upgrade to the West section of the South platform completed at the same time. FRHS volunteers will be meeting CWAC's Landscape Architect to catch up on the proposed works for this section of the Wirral Way.

A decision on the Lottery Heritage £6k grant award for the new level crossing gates is due any time.

Gardening

Lots of plants have now been planted around the station grounds by the FHRS gardening volunteers, although more volunteers would be very welcome at the monthly gardening sessions. FHRS is also exploring having a water butt off the shelter on the South platform, which will make watering plants on the other platform during the hot weather much easier (when it rains!)

CWAC have applied to draw down two lots of funding that will be used to improve the Wirral Way from Hooton to Willaston. This will include providing disabled access to the Wirral way by Hooton Station.

The next light garden days are Wednesday, 5 July, and Tuesday, 1 August.

Come and join these happy volunteers, you will be made very welcome and tea/coffee and biscuits will be available as a bribe.

Pop-up Café

The FHRS pop-up café on 11 June was a huge success and our thanks go to Simon-le Barber for his musical entertainment with songs throughout the morning, enjoyed by everyone in glorious sunshine

The café is very well supported by our own village community, but we are now attracting visitors from St Helens and Wigan, showing how far people are prepared to travel. A big thankyou to everyone for all your wonderful support.

Two Duke of Edinburgh volunteers are also helping with the FHRS pop-up café as part of their award scheme.

Thirty people went into the signal box for a talk very kindly given by Dominic Beglin, who voluntarily came to Hadlow Road Station in his own time, for which we are very grateful.

The upcoming Pop-up Café dates are Sunday, 16 July, and Sunday, 30 July, between 10 am and 1 pm.

Hilary Booth

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.