Liverpool Theatre School Students Take Over New Brighton's Floral Pavilion for End of Year Showcase

Author: Linda Kelly Published: 26th June 2023 16:41

More than 65 Liverpool Theatre School performers will take part in the show, with first and second year students appearing alongside this year's graduates, who are preparing to embark on professional careers in the performing arts industry.

Featuring contemporary dance performances, iconic scenes from smash-hit musicals and a collection of sensational showstoppers, ‘The Performance 2023' promises to be a huge celebration of emerging local talent.

Speaking on Liverpool Theatre School's end of year showcase, Principal Maxine Ellis, said: "As we get ready to say farewell to our graduating students, who are all full of excitement about taking their next steps into the world of professional dance and musical theatre, this is a wonderful opportunity to recognise the incredible talent at Liverpool Theatre School.

"Bringing our elite students together to perform in an end of year showcase is always a very special occasion and we can't wait to put on a fantastic show at the Floral Pavilion. I would like to invite anyone who enjoys dance and musical theatre to join us for a magnificent evening of entertainment."

Liverpool Theatre School, which accepts only the most talented students on its professional training courses in dance, musical theatre and acting, boasts a long list of success stories with graduates currently appearing in hit shows such as SIX the Musical, Frozen the Musical, Blood Brothers and Wicked.

The specialist stage school, rated outstanding in all areas by Ofsted, provides a range of professional training courses, which are designed to give young people the skills they need to pursue professional careers in the performing arts industry.

Liverpool Theatre School also provides a number of fully-funded places and bursaries including the Sir Ken Dodd Scholarship, which has recently been introduced to honour the performing arts school's former patron.

Tickets for Liverpool Theatre School's end of year showcase, The Performance 2023, which starts at 7pm on 28 June, are available now from £19 at website: thefloralpavilion.com.

Find out more about Liverpool Theatre School at website: liverpoolcentralstudios.com.

