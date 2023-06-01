  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Summer Splash Pass Ideal for Little Swimmers' Summer Holidays

Published: 28th June 2023 17:04

When school is out, children can swim to their heart's content at Brio Leisure Neston Recreation Centre. 

Brio's Summer 'Splash Pass' returns for the six weeks of summer, when children can join any swim-based session, for a one-off payment of £20.

From Thursday, 27 July to Sunday, 3 September, swim at the casual, lane, family fun, wet & wild, and fun & float sessions, as well as the themed Flamingo Pool Party on Sunday, 30 July, and Sunday, 20 August, between 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Summer Splash Pass Ideal for Little Swimmers' Summer HolidaysClick the image to view the PDF timetable.

 

The Brio Leisure website will be kept updated with any changes to the advertised timetable.

If you have children who are eligible for free school meals, you may secure a place for them via this link to the Survey Monkey registration form.

Furthermore, over the summer, there are extra fun & float sessions, and Brio's famed family roller disco on Wednesday in addition to the usual Saturdays. Also, there will be group walks and a bike ride programmed in or around the summertime, keep your eyes peeled on social network pages.

For further information please contact the reception teams on 0151 336 5741.

 

 

 

