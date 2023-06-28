Jail for Deer After Knife Attack in Neston

Published: 28th June 2023 15:38

34-year-old Dominic Deer sentenced to four years behind bars.

A man from Willaston has been sentenced to serve four years and eight months in prison following the serious assault of a 16-year-old male, in January 2023.

Dominic Deer, from HMP Altcourse appeared at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday 28 June after pleading to possession of a knife and section 18 assault at an earlier hearing.

At 11.35pm on 27 January police were called to Park Street in Neston following reports of a fight among a number of people near the Greenland Fishery pub in Park Street.

During the fight, Deer grabbed a 16-year-old boy and slashed the side of his head with a knife severing an artery. The teenager was taken to hospital for extensive treatment.

Deer was arrested and later charged with possession of a knife in a public place and section 18 wounding with intent.

Dominic Deer "chose to arm himself with a knife and inflict horrific wounds on another."

DC Adam Spencer said: ""The effect of knife crime and the consequences of carrying knife are clear here. Deer has lost his liberty, because he chose to arm himself with a knife and inflict horrific wounds on another. I can't emphasise enough the dangers of choosing to carry a knife and the impact it can have.

"The injuries the victim sustained have been life changing both physically and mentally. While he is being supported by medical professionals he still suffers with pain and is struggling to come to terms with his ordeal. I hope that this conviction will help him in some way as he bravely continues with his road to recovery."

