Are You Over Sixty and Enjoy the Outdoors?

Published: 28th June 2023 17:34

"It doesnt matter how slow you go, you are still lapping everyone on the couch".

Wirral Amblers wants you to know about their walking group for the over sixties, covering Wirral and Cheshire.

Organiser, Ruth Jones, said: "Wirral Amblers began in June 2014 in order to help older people who are not able to walk far or fast, to get out and become a little more active. We only amble up to 3 miles but mostly only between 1 and 2 miles. We take rest stops along the way and stop for refreshments at some point.

"The group also meets for Sunday Lunches and go on coach trips.

"We have just been on the Liverpool Bay cruise and will be going falconry flying in July. We like to visit quiet locations with easy parking to reduce stress.

"We meet at least once a week. The members are all very friendly, understanding and patient."

Visit the group's page on the Down to Meet website for more information.

New members will need an up-to-date photo to join.

