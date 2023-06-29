Neston Post Office Service Increasing Open Hours

Published: 29th June 2023 16:22

Recognising the local demand, Neston Town Council have secured longer hours of service from the pop-up service.

The pop-up Post Office is available in the office building at the top of the Sainsbury's car park, convenient to the supermarket entrance and the Market Square.

Zoe Dean, Locum Chief Officer of Neston Town Council, said: "Earlier this year, Neston Town Council worked closely with Cheshire West & Chester Council and Sainsbury's in securing the Post Office services back into Neston Town Centre. After the original Post Office closed in the High Street, over a year ago, the loss of this vital service was felt throughout Neston.

"Due to popular demand, the operational hours of the Post Office Service, located on the

top level of the Sainsbury's multi storey car park, will increase from 7th July 2023. The

times are to be extended by an hour and forty-five minutes every Friday. Neston Town

Council is proud to support this initiative."

The new opening times will be as follows:

Tuesday 2.30pm to 4.30pm

Friday 9.30am to 1.15pm

The usual Post Office and deposit/withdrawal banking services will be available.

