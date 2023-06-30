It's Competition Time to Win a Table at The Parkgate Proms

Published: 30th June 2023 11:27

We want to share details of this social competition that gives you the chance to be there.

Gordale Garden Centre is sponsoring the annual Parkgate Proms event at The Neston Club, and they want you to have the chance to win a table of eight.

The event is happening on Sunday, 9 July, so not long to go now. To be in with a chance of winning this social media competition, you need to like and share Gordale's Facebook post.

The competition closes on Monday, 3 July and the winner will be randomly selected and contacted by The Neston Club. Gordale, wishes you: "Good luck!"

If you're not lucky enought to win, there are a few tickets remaining to book, by calling the club on 0151 336 4199, or email enquiries@thenestonclub.co.uk.

Visit the link for more information about Parkgate Proms.

You may find The Neston Club on Station Road in Parkgate, and Gordale Garden Centre is on Chester High Road. The garden centre is currently open until 9 pm on Thursdays for late night shopping.

