  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I thoroughly enjoy reading your wonderful newsletter every week and I always find lovely things to do with my family as a result."
- Hayley P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

It's Competition Time to Win a Table at The Parkgate Proms

Published: 30th June 2023 11:27

We want to share details of this social competition that gives you the chance to be there.

Gordale Garden Centre is sponsoring the annual Parkgate Proms event at The Neston Club, and they want you to have the chance to win a table of eight.

The event is happening on Sunday, 9 July, so not long to go now. To be in with a chance of winning this social media competition, you need to like and share Gordale's Facebook post.

It's Competition Time to Win a Table at The Parkgate Proms

The competition closes on Monday, 3 July and the winner will be randomly selected and contacted by The Neston Club. Gordale, wishes you: "Good luck!"

If you're not lucky enought to win, there are a few tickets remaining to book, by calling the club on 0151 336 4199, or email enquiries@thenestonclub.co.uk.

Visit the link for more information about Parkgate Proms.

You may find The Neston Club on Station Road in Parkgate, and Gordale Garden Centre is on Chester High Road. The garden centre is currently open until 9 pm on Thursdays for late night shopping.

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Your Photos | Council Matters | Local Services | Family Notices | Have Your Say | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston Life Newsletter | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies