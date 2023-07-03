  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Neston Organisations Recognising Each Others' Contributions

Published: 3rd July 2023 16:21

Grassroots football club Neston Nomads have recognised the efforts of community Shop4Neston. 

Neston Nomads football club has over forty teams of players, who all play for sport and community. Shop4Neston is our only local charity which reinvests all earnings back in to the local area. Combined, the two organisations are a force to be reckoned with. 

Each year, Neston Nomads recognises one other organisation in the community,  awarding their Frank HeseltineCommunity Award shield. In 2023, that honour goes to Shop4Neston and the team of people working to keep the shop a welcoming space.

Neston Organisations Recognising Each Others' Contributions

On social media, Neston Nomads, said: "It is with great pride that today Neston Nomads presented shop4neston with the Frank Hesteltine Community Award. The award was presented by Pat Hesteltine to Kris McFarlane for their outstanding work in Neston and the local community."

Regarding the background of the award, they continued: "The award was founded in 2022 in memory of Nomads long standing President and Club founder Frank Hesteltine who himself was a remarkable pillar of the community. Many Neston residents will fondly remember him as owner of the Carousel Toy Shop on the high street."

And all about Shop4Neston, they explained: "Kris McFarlane was made redundant in 2020 and used all of his redundancy pay to open up Neston's first and only community shop, Shop 4 Neston."

Kris himself, has said: "The aim of the shop is to give the Neston community an outlet to donate and buy items to help our local community."

Neston Nomads, described: "From donations and purchases, Shop4Neston raised £20,000 in 2022 which has been distributed to local community groups, chosen by the people of Neston, of which Neston Nomads has benefited to £4000 over 2 years.

"Mike Moss (Chairman), Paul Davis (Vice Chair) and Carl Bishop (Club Secretary) were also present to update Kris and Pat about the club, and how important maintaining and nurturing the strong links to the community are. It really was a proud day for all."

 

 

 

