Cyclists Enjoy Neston En Masse En Route Between Liverpool and Chester

Published: 3rd July 2023 17:40

The Liverpool-Chester-Liverpool charity bike ride brings a flavour of the Tour de France, to Neston.

CREDIT: Bernard Rose PhotographyCREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography (link opens Twitter).

Hundreds of cyclists pedalled their way through Neston on Sunday, 2 July, thirty years since the first event.

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography.Credit: Bernard Rose Photography.

Riders enjoyed the sights and sounds of our beautiful area, and also some refreshments at the arranged stop-off at Neston Community Youth Centre, on Burton Road in Neston.

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography.Credit: Bernard Rose Photography.

On social media, post-event, the Liverpool Chester Liverpool Bike Ride organisers, said: "What a day! We are absolutely buzzing and can't believe how many of you joined us to celebrate #30YearsOfLCL. Almost 3,000 riders pedalled through the streets of Liverpool and Chester, whizzed through the Queensway Tunnel and raised thousands of pounds for so many brilliant charities.

".... A massive thank you, congratulations and well done to all the cyclists who took part and a shout out to everyone who came along to support or riders."

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography.Credit: Bernard Rose Photography.

Our thanks to Bernard Rose Photography, who has captured happy faces passing through Parkgate and Neston. We've enjoyed seeing the photos, tremendously.  

Local charities that benefit from the annual event, include: Clatterbridge Cancer Charity, Alder Hey Children's Hospital, North West Cancer Research, and Woodlands Hospice.

 


 
 
