Summertime is the best time to Ready, Set, Read with Neston Library

Published: 3rd July 2023 18:16

The library will again host a Summer Reading Challenge for children aged under twelve.

Children in the local area under twelve-years-old can join in the challenge, this year entitled Ready, Set, Read!

It's a great way to enjoy reading, in all formats, and lead imaginations on adventures over the summer holidays. Whether it be a book from the library or an eBook or eAudiobook from Cheshire West and Chester libraries' digital collection, there's something to suit everyone's interests and reading abilities.

The focus this summer is games and sports. Children can join a team of characters (and their animal mascots) using their skills to weave through a summer obstacle course.

Developed in collaboration with the Youth Sport Trust, the 2023 Summer Reading Challenge celebrates play and participation, encouraging children to engage in games and sports in any way that best suits them.

Children from St Winefride's School, Neston are ready for the Summer Reading Challenge.

Children from 4 to 12 can join Ready, Set, Read! at Neston Library on Parkgate Road or online at: cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/read from Saturday, 8 July and get a collector's pack.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, and Member for Little Neston, said: "I know a lot of children across the borough look forward to the Summer Reading Challenge and I hope many more will take part this year.

"The aim of the challenge is for children to read at least six books over the summer, visiting libraries to join the Challenge. There will be a certificate and a medal for those who complete the Challenge. Children under four can join in the fun too with the Mini Challenge.

"Adults and those over 12 are not forgotten either. With our Adults Read Two promotion entrants just need to read two books between 8 July and 3 September to be in with a chance to win £50 of book vouchers through our prize draw.

"So, from 8 July...Ready, set, read, everyone."

Events in libraries include animal handling, fun science, Dogs Trust visits, and crafts. Booking will be at the library or via Ticketsource.

Councillor Gittins added: "The Summer Reading Challenge has been running since 1999 and helps to prevent the summer reading 'dip' that many young people experience during their summer holidays while schools are closed. With the help of local libraries, the Summer Reading Challenge is accessible to all and provides a fun, free activity for children."

In 2022, the Summer Reading Challenge reached 723,184 children and families across the UK, with 608,015 children taking part through their local library service, a thirty-one per cent increase compared to 2021. The Challenge also drove 132,223 new children's library memberships which is forty per cent higher than the 2019 pre-pandemic total.

Ali Oliver MBE, Chief Executive of the Youth Sport Trust, said: "We know for too many children reading and physical activity levels fall during the summer school holidays, setting them back in term of literacy and physical development.

"This is why as a national children's charity, we are delighted to be partnering with the Summer Reading Challenge this year. We are working together to bring brilliant and imaginative stories to life through movement."

For more information, visit: summerreadingchallenge.org.uk.

