Make Your Neston Views Heard at Joint Police and Town Council Surgeries

Published: 4th July 2023 16:21

Meet with local police and councillors at Neston Library for these regular sessions where you may share your concerns.

CREDIT: Bernard Rose PhotographyCREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography

Do you have anything you want to raise with the local police or town council team?

Neston Town Council hold regular Councillor Surgeries in conjunction with our local police, at Neston Library. Please see below the upcoming dates:

  • Fri 7th July 5.30-6.30pm
  • Weds 12th July 2-3pm
  • Tues 18th July 5.30-6.30pm
  • Fri 28th July 5.30-6.30pm
  • Weds 2nd Aug 2-3pm
  • Tues 8th Aug 5.30-6.30pm
  • Fri 18th Aug 5.30-6.30pm
  • Weds 23rd Aug 2-3pm
  • Tues 29th Aug 5.30-6.30pm
  • Fri 8th Sept 5.30-6.30pm
  • Weds 13th Sept 2-3pm
  • Tues 19th Sept 5.30-6.30pm
  • Fri 29th Sept 5.30-6.30pm

Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Coach Eric Harwood, says: "We are here to help. If needed, you can also contact us via our social media Facebook page."

Neston Town Council said: "Further dates and more information will be posted on our website neston.org.uk.

"Residents are welcome to attend if they have any matters that they would like to discuss with Neston Town Council or to bring matters to the Councillors attention, or just for a general chat about our town.

"Many local issues, such as waste collection, highways issues, transport and street lighting are dealt with by Cheshire West and Chester Council; however, Neston Town Council would be happy to discuss the matters that matter to you.

"So why not pop along, the councillors are looking forward to meeting you."

Local police are stationed at Neston Police Station, Neston Town Hall, High Street CH64 9TR. PCSO Coach Harwood is contactable on email to eric.harwood@cheshire.pnn.police.uk or by telephone 01606 362530 or mobile 07989 655796.

 

 

