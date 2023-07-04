Head Through the Doors at Chester Town Hall for a Sneak Peak at the Grade II Listed Building

Enjoy a tour led by the Town Hall Keeper and get to know more about the history of the building.

Visit Chester & Cheshire, says: Chester Town Hall is a designated Grade II listed building in the heart of Chester.

"After the previous exchange building was burnt down, a competition was held to build a new town hall. The bid was won by William Henry Lynn of Belfast and the building you see before you now opened in 1869. Designed in a Gothic Revival style and echoing its neighbour, the Cathedral, the Town Hall boasts stunning interiors with glorious murals, oil paintings, stained glass windows and beautiful flooring."

Alice Richardson, Chester Town Hall Events & Marketing Manager, said: "Chester Town Hall will be opening its doors once more! Enjoy a tour led by the Town Hall Keeper and get to know more about the history of the building; from its opening in 1869, right up to modern day uses and events.

"The tour will culminate with a civic regalia talk led by the Lord Mayor's Attendant, providing you the opportunity to get up close to these unique treasures whilst learning about the history of the Lord Mayor and why they have a sword and mace!

Tours will be running on Saturday, 15 July and Saturday, 12 August at 11 am, 2 pm, and 3.30 pm. The tours will be no longer than 1.5 hours.

Tickets are available via visitchester.com, or in person at the Visitor Information Centre located at the Town Hall.

