Develop New Connections and Skills Over a Shared Love of Art

Published: 5th July 2023 15:35

A pilot programme of art workshops aims to bring Neston Angels and the wider community together.

Neston Community Youth Centre, on Burton Road in Neston, is to trial a pilot programme of art workshops, aiming to bring Neston Angels clients and the wider public together to develop new connections over a shared love of art.

Three weeks of workshops will increase participants' knowledge and skills in a variety of different art materials and methods, guided by Fine Art student Sophie Thomas, working with NCYC.

Fine Art student Sophie Thomas.

Sophie, says: "What better way to make connections than through the theme of Portraits, we'll be exploring different methods to create abstract portraits of ourselves and others. The workshops focus a lot on experimentation, they're going to be a really fun and enjoyable experience for all. A place where people can come together and share their love of art, whether they have a vast array of experience or are complete beginners."

Neston Angels Co-ordinator Zaria Shreef, says: "A number of our Neston Angels clients were skilled artists in the past themselves, but they've said they never get an opportunity to make art anymore.

"Sophie's artistic skills, and youthful energy and enthusiasm are going to make the programme a lot of fun! We're hoping that it will prove the benefits of social art experiences for people's wellbeing, and give us a foundation for developing a permanent art club specifically for older people in Neston."

Three workshops will run on Wednesday 19 and 26 July, and on 2 August, between 2.30 pm and 4 pm. To reserve a space on the programme, book online at ncyc.charity or call 0151 336 7805. There is no charge, but donations will be welcomed.

