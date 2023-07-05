  • Bookmark this page

PCSO Linda Conway Presented with Painting in Recognition of Her Commitment and Vigilance

Published: 5th July 2023 16:59

The picture, painted and donated by neighbour Angus McBain, was presented by members of the Furrocks HomeWatch group.

PCSO Linda Conway Presented with Painting in Recognition of Her Commitment and VigilanceArtist Angus McBain is at the centre of the photo, to the left of his painting.

Furrocks HomeWatch Co-Ordinator, Ian Norris, tells us: "Members of the Furrocks HomeWatch (Neighbourhood Watch) group in Ness recently presented our Police Community Support Officer Linda Conway with a picture, painted and donated by neighbour Angus McBain, depicting the Liverpool waterfront in 1984.

"Linda has looked after the safety of the residents in the district for over 16 years and, whilst she is not retiring from her police duties, it was felt that we should show our gratitude for the commitment and vigilance that Linda has shown throughout this time.

"Angus handed Linda the painting and a bottle of wine at a brief presentation on Furrocks Lane - it was fortunate that we caught a brief dry spell between the heavy showers and thunder that followed the recent sunny weather!

"We all wish Linda well for her future and hope that she can continue to support us for some time."

As Ian says, this is a lovely example of : "... positive image of policing within our community and appreciation of a service that is rarely expressed."

 

 

