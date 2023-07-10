  • Bookmark this page

Ness Explorers Kids Club for Ages Eight to Ten On at Ness Botanic Gardens in August

Published: 10th July 2023 12:13

We will explore the gardens and see all the amazing things the outdoor world has to offer, play some games, get creative with crafts and have lots of fun. 

New for the summer holidays, Ness Botanic Gardens' education team will be running the Ness explorers kids club!

This one day club, happening on three Tuesdays in August, is designed for children aged between eight and ten,

On Tuesday 8 August, Tuesday 15 August, or Tuesday 22 August, drop your explorer off at 9 am with our qualified education team, for a fun-filled day of activities and collect them again at 3.30 pm. They will need a packed lunch, drinks and to be dressed for the weather.

Credit: Phil LongfootCredit: Phil Longfoot . 2019 Photography Competition entry - social media category shortlist.

Places are limited and must be booked in advance, online on the University of Liverpool website.

Once you have booked, we will be in touch with additional information on what to bring on the day, the consent form, and meeting/collection point.

Our education team are DBS-checked and all activities are fully risk assessed. If you have any questions about the programme please get in touch with Ellie, by email to ehill22@liverpool.ac.uk.

Please read the terms and conditions set out on the website. The cost for one child, per session is £30, discounted to £27 for members.

Please book using our online store

 

 

 

 

 

 

