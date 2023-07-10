  • Bookmark this page

Sea Sunday Celebrated Parkgate Origins at The Fisherman's Church

Published: 10th July 2023 14:59

Parkgate's origins are in shipping, fishing and, later, sea-bathing, and members of old fishing families still worship at the church. 

Sea Sunday was celebrated in a memorable fashion on 9 July 2023 at St Thomas' church in Parkgate, otherwise known as The Fisherman's Church.

Credit: Robin HughesCredit: Robin Hughes

Robin Hughes, tells us: "Parkgate's origins are in shipping, fishing and, later, sea-bathing, so members of old fishing families, Peters, Bushells, Mealors, Ashbrooks, and other mariners, deep-sea, and river pilots, who still worship at the church, came together to commemorate the village's links with the sea, as they have done for many years.

"Memories are of a row of men in guernseys but on this day, everyone wore their Sunday-best! In a sunlit room decorated with nets, floats, ropes and a ship's wheel, beneath a banner bearing an anchor, a bright-eyed smiling fish and the Christian fish symbol, they joined in traditional hymns and prayers in thanksgiving and remembrance. The Fisherman's Prayer, inscribed on a plaque by another old Parkgate family, was read aloud by a mariner. Another mariner, whose ancestors traded from the Dee in their own ship, delivered a moving prayer poem, written for the occasion.

"Afterwards, the congregation enjoyed exchanging stories and news over some good coffee, looking forward to the arrival of the Rev Kevin Crinks from Leigh, who is expected to be inducted and installed in September."

Credit: Robin HughesCredit: Robin Hughes


 
 
