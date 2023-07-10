  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thanks for all the hard work you put in to keep the CH64 site up to date, as we seem to have no local free weekly papers it is the only way to keep up with what is going on in the Neston area."
- Andy Lett
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Great for Neston Great for Planet our Town has been Awarded Plastic Free Communities Status

Published: 10th July 2023 15:00

Surfers Against Sewage recognise Neston's commitment to reduce single-use plastics. 

Environmental conservation organisation Surfers Against Sewage has awarded the town Plastic Free Communities status, thanks to the efforts of community group Plastic Free Neston.

Plastic Free Neston is part of Plastic Free Cheshire, and exists to champion making our community greener.

The group messaged us, to say: We did it! We are delighted to announce that Neston has been awarded Plastic Free Communities Status.

"Thank you, Neston! Your commitment to starting the journey to reduce single-use plastic means we have been awarded Plastic Free Communities status by @SurfersAgainstSewage!"

Members of the Plastic Free Neston community group, with Town Mayor, Councillor Stephen Wastell.Members of the Plastic Free Neston community group, with Town Mayor, Councillor Stephen Wastell.

Special thanks were expressed to local independent The End of the Avenue, Eco Communities, Audrey Duncan - Neston Town Council's Governance and Operations Manager, and the Neston Earth Group who have also worked on the project.

See the Plastic Free Neston social profile on Instagram @plasticfreeneston.

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Your Photos | Council Matters | Local Services | Family Notices | Have Your Say | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston Life Newsletter | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies