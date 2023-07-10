Great for Neston Great for Planet our Town has been Awarded Plastic Free Communities Status

Published: 10th July 2023 15:00

Surfers Against Sewage recognise Neston's commitment to reduce single-use plastics.

Environmental conservation organisation Surfers Against Sewage has awarded the town Plastic Free Communities status, thanks to the efforts of community group Plastic Free Neston.

Plastic Free Neston is part of Plastic Free Cheshire, and exists to champion making our community greener.

The group messaged us, to say: We did it! We are delighted to announce that Neston has been awarded Plastic Free Communities Status.

"Thank you, Neston! Your commitment to starting the journey to reduce single-use plastic means we have been awarded Plastic Free Communities status by @SurfersAgainstSewage!"

Members of the Plastic Free Neston community group, with Town Mayor, Councillor Stephen Wastell.

Special thanks were expressed to local independent The End of the Avenue, Eco Communities, Audrey Duncan - Neston Town Council's Governance and Operations Manager, and the Neston Earth Group who have also worked on the project.

See the Plastic Free Neston social profile on Instagram @plasticfreeneston.

