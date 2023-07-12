St Winefride's Primary School Pupil Named Pupil of the Year by The Standard

Published: 12th July 2023 17:38

St Winnie's was also nominated and shortlisted for Primary School of the Year.

The Education Awards 2023, sponsored by The (Chester) Standard aim to "... recognise those exceptional teachers, teaching assistants and pupils who have worked, supported and achieved over the last twelve months.

"With thirteen categories covering a wide range of roles and positions, nominations can be put forward for students, support staff, headteachers, lecturers and more..."

The team and pupils of St Winefride's Catholic Primary School in Little Neston were brimming with pride when one of their own pupils was named Primary School Pupil of the Year at a special live event, presented by ITV Journalist Lucy Meacock.

The school as a whole was furthermore shortlisted to be named Primary School of the Year.

Sean Cunningham front and centre, with TV Presenter Lucy Meacock who hosted the awards ceremony.

A star-studded event was held at the Doubletree by Hilton hotel in Chester, on Friday 7 July, where members of the team and the proud pupil himself, Sean Cunningham, attended looking rather more glamorous than the standard school day.

It was said on the school's official Facebook feed, along with the photographs featured in this article: "Last evening was special. Special for a number of reasons. It was a huge achievement to be nominated in two categories in the Standards Awards, where being shortlisted to the final three, was recognised as a huge achievement.

"We are delighted to announce that Sean was awarded ‘Primary School pupil of the year.' An award that he very much deserves for living out our school core values and embracing all aspects of school life.

"St Winefride's was in the top three primary schools of the year; being recognised for our dedication and commitment to supporting each child to reach their full potential academically, socially and spiritually and for providing an excellent education for all our learners - children and staff. We are delighted and proud that St Winefride's received this recognition. This is for our school community. This is for us. We are proud of who we are and we are proud and excited for the journey ahead..."

The school, further expressed: "To be shortlisted from all the schools around Neston, Chester and Ellesmere Port is a wonderful achievement..."

Well done St Winefride's and huge congratulations to Sean; it must have been wonderful to see your name in lights.

