  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for all the work you put into AMA. I appreciate having access to local news items as these rarely appear in any other media"
- Linda Pritchard
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Take the Weight Off Your Feet On the Walk Between Parkgate and Neston

Published: 12th July 2023 21:10

Thanks to the Neston Civic Society, there is a renewed spot to stop and reflect. 

Take the Weight Off Your Feet On the Walk Between Parkgate and NestonCredit: Brenda Marple

Neston Civic Society have recently replaced the seat in Parkgate Road, after the one installed in 2016 was: "mysteriously destroyed in October 2022".

Rob Ward, a longstanding member of the society, tells us: "Several people commented that they missed having the opportunity of resting, when walking between Parkgate and Neston.

"The original seat and its replacement, were paid for from the Ruby Holloway Bequest."

Credit: Brenda MarpleCredit: Brenda Marple

The photographs were taken by the society's Chairman Brenda Marple, and show some remains of the first seat and the new one.

Both benches were installed by Cheshire West and Chester Council, with the Neston Civic Society involved in detailed negotiations.

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Your Photos | Council Matters | Local Services | Family Notices | Have Your Say | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston Life Newsletter | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies