Take the Weight Off Your Feet On the Walk Between Parkgate and Neston

Published: 12th July 2023 21:10

Thanks to the Neston Civic Society, there is a renewed spot to stop and reflect.

Credit: Brenda Marple

Neston Civic Society have recently replaced the seat in Parkgate Road, after the one installed in 2016 was: "mysteriously destroyed in October 2022".

Rob Ward, a longstanding member of the society, tells us: "Several people commented that they missed having the opportunity of resting, when walking between Parkgate and Neston.

"The original seat and its replacement, were paid for from the Ruby Holloway Bequest."

Credit: Brenda Marple

The photographs were taken by the society's Chairman Brenda Marple, and show some remains of the first seat and the new one.

Both benches were installed by Cheshire West and Chester Council, with the Neston Civic Society involved in detailed negotiations.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.