CH64 Councillors Form Part of Cross-party Market Towns Regeneration Group

Published: 13th July 2023 14:24

Neston will be part of the initial phase of the regeneration of market towns across the borough.

A new Market Towns Regeneration Working Group, made up of councillors, has been approved by Cheshire West and Chester Council's Cabinet. The new group will feed into and oversee the progress of the market towns regeneration programme, helping to provide strategic direction and its effective delivery, acting as an advisory and support group as part of the Council's commitment to regenerating market towns across the borough. The working group includes Member for Parkgate, Councillor Martin Barker, and Cllr Keith Millar, Member for Neston

The initial phase of the working group's work programme will focus on Neston (and Frodsham), reflecting current projects in development and associated commitments. Subsequent phases will extend to other market towns as funding and projects are identified. The Market Towns Regeneration Group membership is formed cross-party, and will change as the geographic focus of the Group evolves.

Credit: Google Maps

Councillor Nathan Pardoe, Cabinet Member for Inclusive Economy, Regeneration & Digital Transformation said: "The Council have ambitious urban regeneration projects in communities across the borough underway, including Winsford, Northwich, Chester and Ellesmere Port.

"The Council is keen to roll out this established approach to other parts of the borough, and I look forward to working closely with colleagues on a cross-party basis as part of the new market towns regeneration working group.

"The regeneration working group model is tried and tested and has worked well in other areas of the borough, helping to inform plans and funding bids. The model is built on the idea that regeneration should be done with the support of a community, not imposed on one.

"Looking at the examples elsewhere in our borough, it's clear that this approach is about much more than just investment - it means a community having hope for a brighter future and seeing that hope become reality."

Councillor Pardoe concluded: "The Council is committed to delivering that same hope across our borough, and I'm proud of the recognition of our rural areas and market towns. The new group will shape plans for the regeneration of Neston and Frodsham..."

