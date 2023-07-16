Vibrant Beauty and Wellbeing Programme On At the Neston Summer Beauty School

Published: 16th July 2023 18:35

Free goody bags and giveaways at summer sessions for twelve to sixteen-year-olds.

Neston Summer Beauty School open summer 2023, for teens and tweens aged 12-16 years.

These free sessions will run from 10 am to 12 pm each day, on eight different dates across the school holidays.

Taking place at Neston Civic Hall, this vibrant programme of beauty and wellbeing activities is offered to youngsters free of charge, with priority given to those in receipt of means-tested free school meals.

Participants are provided with a bagged lunch to take away, plus a free swimming pass for Brio Neston Recreation Leisure Centre that can be used throughout the summer holidays.

In addition, there will be goody bags and giveaways during the programme.





To reserve your place, fill in the form on the JotForm website.

The programme is delivered by Amber Button Community Interest Company, whose Managing Director and Founder, Jeanette Cook, has been in touch to tell us all about it.

