Stanney Fields Park is Officially One of the Best Parks in the Country

Published: 18th July 2023 18:27

The beautifully-maintained open space in Neston is one of several parks in the borough to be recognised.

A total of ten Green Flag awards have been achieved in Cheshire West and Chester, the highest number ever achieved in the borough. The Green Flag Award Scheme has presented Green Flag Status to Neston's Stanney Fields Park, and new for this year the Wirral Way country park.

Cheshire West and Chester Council is celebrating the news that all of the Council's flagship sites have achieved the accreditation - the international quality mark for parks and green spaces. The awards are testament to the hard work and dedication of the teams, friends of groups and volunteers that care for the borough's green space for everyone to enjoy them.

The Wirral Way country park has also achieved the Green Heritage Site Accreditation, supported by Historic England, for the management of its historic features. This achievement was the result of a joint application between Wirral Council and Cheshire West and Chester Council.

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography. Stanney Fields Park in Neston.

The Council's Cabinet Member for Climate Emergency, Energy and Green Spaces, Councillor Matt Bryan said: "Our beautiful parks are vital green spaces for the community in west Cheshire, bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles.

"Staff, friends of groups and volunteers do so much to ensure that we maintain the high standards of the Green Flag Award and everyone involved should feel extremely proud of this achievement."

Keep Britain Tidy's Green Flag Award Scheme Manager Paul Todd MBE said: "I would like to congratulate everyone involved at Cheshire West and Chester Council in achieving their Green Flag Awards."

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

More information on the Council's Green Flag Award-winning parks and green spaces is available on the Council's website.

