Popular Plant Sales are On Hold Until February 2024

Published: 19th July 2023 21:11

The regular plant sales at Briarfield Gardens in Burton are on hold for the time being.

Briarfield Gardens at The Rake in Burton, which is part of the National Garden Scheme, host regular charitable plant sales that are super popular with those "in-the-know". Unfortunately, due to personal reasons, the sales will now be closed until February 2024.

There is a possibility that sales will recommence sooner and we will keep you updated.

On social media Briarfield Gardens, said: "Please do keep a lookout at our socials in the case we can open sooner, however we will probably be back for the #Snowdrop Festival in February."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.