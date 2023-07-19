  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Ness Community Enjoyed Celebrating the Coronation in 2023 and Back In 1911

Published: 19th July 2023 21:49

Compare how neighbours in Ness celebrated the coronation of two different Kings, over one hundred years apart. 

The Ness community came together to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III in May 2023, and took the opportunity to reflect on the time in 1911 when their neighbours came together to celebrate the Coronation of King George V. 

Ness Community Enjoyed Celebrating the Coronation in 2023 and Back In 1911

Ness resident Jerry Hutchinson, told us: "Ness community celebrated the coronation of King Charles III in 2023. Inspired by a photo of the Ness community celebrating the coronation of King George V in 1911 the community decided to create a photographic record of how the coronation was celebrated for King Charles III. Residents took photos of their celebrations and sent them to be compiled into this montage. The montage project was supported by grants from Neston Council and Cheshire West."

Ness Community Enjoyed Celebrating the Coronation in 2023 and Back In 1911

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Your Photos | Council Matters | Local Services | Family Notices | Have Your Say | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston Life Newsletter | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies