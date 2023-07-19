Ness Community Enjoyed Celebrating the Coronation in 2023 and Back In 1911

Published: 19th July 2023 21:49

Compare how neighbours in Ness celebrated the coronation of two different Kings, over one hundred years apart.

The Ness community came together to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III in May 2023, and took the opportunity to reflect on the time in 1911 when their neighbours came together to celebrate the Coronation of King George V.

Ness resident Jerry Hutchinson, told us: "Ness community celebrated the coronation of King Charles III in 2023. Inspired by a photo of the Ness community celebrating the coronation of King George V in 1911 the community decided to create a photographic record of how the coronation was celebrated for King Charles III. Residents took photos of their celebrations and sent them to be compiled into this montage. The montage project was supported by grants from Neston Council and Cheshire West."

